* Three people confirmed missing
* One person dead, 29 hospitalised
* Cause of collapse still unclear
DURBAN, South Africa, Nov 20 Rescue workers
picked through rubble and used sniffer dogs to search for
survivors on Wednesday after a soccer pitch-sized section of a
mall under construction collapsed near the South African city of
Durban, killing one and injuring dozens more.
It was not immediately clear how many people might be still
trapped under the rubble after the three-storey shopping mall in
the town of Tongaat, 30 km (20 miles) north of Durban collapsed
on Wednesday afternoon.
"We have no idea how many are trapped at the moment, but
we've only got confirmation of three missing," police
spokeswoman Mandy Govender told Reuters.
Sniffer dogs had located one "hot spot" area where workers
were now using hydraulic rescue tools to try and break through
slabs of concrete and steel bars, emergency services spokesman
Chris Botha told broadcaster ENCA.
"It was just total chaos when we first arrived here," he
said.
The cause of the collapse was also not clear, although
Deputy Mayor Nomvuzo Shabalala said on Wednesday local
authorities had tried to halt construction a month ago.
If safety regulations are found to have been flouted, the
accident could hurt the ruling African National Congress (ANC)
as it moves toward an election next year.
Durban and the surrounding province of KwaZulu-Natal are the
home of President Jacob Zuma, and the region has enjoyed a
construction boom in the last few years, based in part on
government investment in infrastructure improvements.
Besides one confirmed death, 29 people, two of them in
critical condition, were rushed to nearby hospitals, which
initiated full-scale disaster plans, health officials said.
A high death toll could also sour labour relations in the
construction sector, which has an otherwise decent safety record
due to the strength of South Africa's unions.
The ANC is expected to win the election expected in April or
May next year, although its share of the vote is likely to taper
as young post-apartheid South Africans with no knowledge of
white-minority rule come of age.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and David Dolan; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)