JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Up to 50 construction workers were trapped under rubble after the collapse of a half-built shopping centre near the South African coastal city of Durban, emergency services said on Tuesday.

A further 26 people had been taken to hospital with "massive traumatic injuries", Chris Botha, a spokesman for the Netcare 911 emergency service, said. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)