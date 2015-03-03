JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South Africa's business
confidence index edged higher to 92.8 in February from 89.3 in
the previous month, although the outlook for the rest of the
year still remains uncertain, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's budget last week had not
done much to quell business concerns about the economic
direction of Africa's most advanced economy, the South African
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) said.
"Business will remain sceptical while awaiting some
convincing policy direction," SACCI said in a statement. "It
must give credence to the role and contribution of the private
sector facing the challenges of South Africa."
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)