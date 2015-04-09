JOHANNESBURG, April 9 South Africa's business
confidence index fell to a 3-month low of 89.1 in March from
92.8 in February, with the investment mood soured by the threat
of labour stoppages and uncertainty over property right laws, a
survey showed on Thursday.
"The continuous labour pressures for further strikes and
work stoppages is causing uncertainty amongst business and
withholding investment decisions," the South African Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (SACCI) said referring to the survey.
"Loose ends must be tightened to nurture business confidence
amongst local and foreign business before further momentum is
lost," SACCI said, cautioning that weak global growth prospects
would also continue to constrain confidence.
Workers at an Anglo American coal mine downed tools
on Tuesday, while public sector unions have threatened that its
more than 1.2 million members may chose to go on strike after
wage negotiations with government deadlocked.
Last Tuesday, South Africa's mines minister revealed that
there was "no consensus" with industry over a mandated target of
26 percent black ownership by 2014, forcing the government to
resort to the courts over the matter.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)