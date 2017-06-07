JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Business confidence in South Africa fell to a seven-month low in May, hit by political tension, doubts over the course of economic policy and credit ratings downgrades, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) fell to 93.2 in May - the lowest since October - from 94.9 in April. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)