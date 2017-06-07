PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Business confidence in South Africa fell to a seven-month low in May, hit by political tension, doubts over the course of economic policy and credit ratings downgrades, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) fell to 93.2 in May - the lowest since October - from 94.9 in April. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.