* Reserve Bank says basis for downgrade "incorrect"
* Moody's: Capitec depends largely on unsecured loans
* Capitec calls downgrade "unfair and inappropriate"
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 South Africa's central bank
has disputed credit rating agency Moody's downgrade of Capitec
Bank, saying it disagreed with the rationale behind the
two-notch rating cut for the local lender.
Moody's cut the financial strength rating of the lender to D
from D+ on Friday and deposit ratings to Ba2/NP from Baa3/P-,
citing concerns about its exposure to risky consumer lending.
Worries about consumer lending in Africa's most developed
economy are growing after the South African Reserve Bank
launched a $1.6 billion rescue of African Bank Investments
last week.
"While the bank respects the independent opinion of rating
agencies, we do not agree with the rationale given in taking
this step," Hlengani Mathebula, spokesman for the Reserve Bank
said in a statement.
"The Moody's statement justifies the rating action further
on the basis that Capitec follows a similar business model to
African Bank. This is incorrect, the two lenders do not share
the same business model."
Capitec also disagreed with Moody's downgrade, with its
financial director calling it "unfair and inappropriate" in a
statement issued on Saturday.
"Capitec Bank does not agree with the downgrade and would
like to place on record that the business is healthy, growing
according to plan, and its loan book is performing within its
risk appetite," said Andre du Plessis, Capitec Bank's financial
director.
Capitec said that unlike African Bank, which depends almost
exclusively on high-margin but risky unsecured loans, it has
diverse revenue streams that include more than 5 million banking
clients.
About 2.2 million of these clients receive their salaries
through the bank, giving the lender insight into their cash flow
when considering whether to make loans to them, it said.
No one at Moody's was available to comment on Sunday. It had
said on Friday that profits from unsecured loans make up the
bulk of Capitec's loan book.
"This narrow undiversified lending focus remains affected by
the recent economic slowdown, given reduced consumer
affordability and high consumer indebtedness," Moody's said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)