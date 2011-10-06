JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 South Africa is among the world's top 20 emitters of carbon dioxide. Below is a list of South Africa's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

The list is based on voluntary information provided by companies as part of the Carbon Disclosure Project report from 2010 and therefore is not exhaustive.

The table also calculates the gross cost of these emissions in millions of rand, assuming a carbon tax of 75 rand ($9) or 200 rand ($25) a tonne.

The table only refers to companies' direct emissions and not those related to purchased electricity which is largely generated by coal-fired plants run by state-owned utility Eskom. The latter are included in the line referring to Eskom.

COMPANY Emissions @R75/tonne @R200/tonne(m

mln T/yr in mln rand ln rand) Eskom 224.70 16,852.50 44,940.00 Sasol 61.77 4,632.60 12,353.60 BHP Billiton 21.36 1,601.63 4,271.00 ArcelorMittal SA 10.73 804.78 2,146.07 Anglo American 8.85 663.75 1,770.00 African Oxygen 5.40 405.00 1,080.00 PPC 5.13 384.68 1,025.81 Sappi 4.78 358.40 955.74 Mondi 4.42 331.56 884.16 SAB Miller 1.45 108.71 289.89 Gold Fields 1.31 98.16 261.75 AngloGold 1.18 88.73 236.60 Group Five 0.80 60.24 160.64 Tongaat Hulett 0.79 59.08 157.54 Imperial Hldgs 0.76 56.85 151.60 Impala Platinum 0.69 51.99 138.63 ARM 0.65 48.58 129.54 Exxaro 0.54 40.65 108.40 Murray& Roberts 0.51 38.53 102.75 Tiger Brands 0.47 35.29 94.10 Anglo Platinum 0.43 32.05 85.46 Grindrod 0.32 24.09 64.24 Remgro 0.30 22.77 60.72 Hulamin 0.30 22.45 59.87 AECI 0.30 22.43 59.82 MTN Group 0.28 21.02 56.05 Bidvest Group 0.28 20.78 55.40 Kumba Iron Ore 0.25 18.52 49.38 Oceana 0.16 12.10 32.26 Pick 'n' Pay 0.16 11.63 31.02 Harmony Gold 0.15 10.95 29.21

Source: Carbon Disclosure Project 2010; Reuters

($1 = 8.039 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)