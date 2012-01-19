JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 South Africa's
third-largest mobile operator, Cell C, has named the former head
of Vodacom as its new chief executive, turning to an
industry veteran to help it win market share from bigger rivals.
Unlisted Cell C said in a statement it had appointed Alan
Knott-Craig as its new chief executive, effective April 1.
Knott-Craig will join Cell C as it fights to increase its
presence in a market dominated by his former company and MTN
Group.
"Alan Knott-Craig will bring some proper understanding of
what really works and doesn't in terms of marketing in the South
African environment for Cell C," said David Lerche, a telecoms
analyst at Avior Research.
Cell C is likely to challenge is rivals on pricing, Lerche
said.
"I am excited about the challenge of making Cell C a more
effective competitor to the dominant players," Knott-Craig said
in a statement.
Knott-Craig helped found Vodacom in 1993, and served as its
chief executive from 1996 to 2008. Vodacom is now a unit of
Britain's Vodafone.
Vodacom is the biggest mobile operator in South Africa,
although it is dwarfed on the continent by rival MTN.
