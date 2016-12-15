JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South Africa's central bank
has imposed fines on the local branch of France's Société
Générale and Barclays Africa's retail banking unit
Absa over weaknesses in their measures to combat money
laundering and the financing of terrorism, it said on Thursday.
It however said the two banks, fined 2 million rand
($143,000) and 10 million rand respectively, had not been found
to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or
the financing of terrorism.
($1 = 13.9600 rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)