May 3 South Africa's central bank is not comfortable with private equity firms pursuing any of the major banks up for sale in Africa's most advanced economy, its deputy governor said on Tuesday.

"As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private equity play for any of the banks," said deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. He did not comment on any specific bank. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)