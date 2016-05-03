UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
May 3 South Africa's central bank is not comfortable with private equity firms pursuing any of the major banks up for sale in Africa's most advanced economy, its deputy governor said on Tuesday.
"As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private equity play for any of the banks," said deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. He did not comment on any specific bank. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4