UPDATE 2-BOK holds rates, upgrades economic outlook with hawkish tone
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)
May 3 South Africa's debt outlook will not deteriorate further if it sticks to the austere budget tabled in February, Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.
"It set the path for fiscal consolidation, and it is a path that had been assessed to be not just credible and robust but is actually a path which if realised will arrest any deterioration of our debt metrics," Kganyago said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)
TOKYO, April 13 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield edged down on Thursday to its lowest level since November and within a whisper of zero, taking its cues from lower U.S. Treasury yields and underpinned by solid demand at a 30-year JGB auction.