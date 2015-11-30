PRETORIA Nov 30 The South African Reserve Bank governor said on Monday he still expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December.

"Our baseline scenario is that we expect that the U.S. will lift rates in December," Lesetja Kganyago told a monetary policy forum attended by journalists and economists. (Reporting by Stella Mapanzauswa; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)