JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday lodged court papers opposing a recommendation by the corruption watchdog that the central bank's mandate be changed to focus on economic growth rather than inflation and protecting the currency.

The Reserve Bank has already filed a court challenge to quash the recommendation, which is also being opposed parliament and now officially by the Treasury.

