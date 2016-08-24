JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's headline
inflation has settled near the upper end of the central bank's
target band of between 3 and 6 percent, but the bank remained
flexible its policy stance, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on
Wednesday.
Kganyago said that inflation, which slowed to 6 percent
year-on year in July, would temporarily remain outside the
bank's target range and was susceptible to sustained weakening
in the currency of Africa's most industrialised country.
The bank has kept benchmark lending rates on hold at its
last two policy meetings.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing
James Macharia)