GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 A slow and gradual normalisation of U.S. monetary policy, on its own, does not need to be negative for South Africa, the Reserve Bank's deputy governor Francois Groepe said on Friday.
In a speech posted on the central bank website, Groepe also said flows into South African securities had become increasingly sensitive to shifts in the U.S. yield curve.
The potential for sizable portfolio outflows and the ensuing depreciation of the rand currency clearly posed an upside risk to the inflation outlook, he added.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan