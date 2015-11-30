PRETORIA Nov 30 The depreciation in South Africa's rand currency has been an important contributer to inflation and is a major risk to the CPI forecast, the central bank said on Monday.

In its latest monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank said the response to relatively low interest rates in Africa's most industrialised economy had been disappointing, while investment growth had been subdued. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)