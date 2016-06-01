BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
CAPE TOWN, June 1 South Africa's economic prospects do not look promising, and structural reforms are urgently needed to boost productivity, central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a conference, Kganyago said maintaining consistently low and stable inflation was the best contribution the South African Reserve Bank could make to balanced growth.
The central bank has said the economy is expected to grow by 0.6 percent this year compared with a forecast of 0.9 percent given by the National Treasury. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Fed begins two-day meeting * Corporate supply weighs on long-dated debt * Heavy data week anticipated By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 31 Most U.S. Treasury prices were steady on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting and investors awaited a barrage of data due later in the week, while new corporate debt supply weighed on long-dated bonds. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its meeting on Wed
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's economy cooled in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the third as services growth lost momentum and industrial output was flat, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.