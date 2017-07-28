FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
South Africa's central bank chief expects the economy returned to growth in Q2
#Markets News
July 28, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 21 hours ago

South Africa's central bank chief expects the economy returned to growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's economic growth likely resumed in the second quarter of 2017 after two straight quarters of contraction that pushed the economy into a recession, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.

"We believe that the worst is behind us – and that growth in the second quarter of this year will be positive," Kganyago said at the bank's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

