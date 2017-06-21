(Repeats story with no changes to text)
JOHANNESBURG, June 21 South African lender
Barclays Africa on Wednesday warned against changes to the
primary mandate of the South Africa Reserve Bank, saying
amendments recommended by an anti-graft agency posed a "very
serious risk" to the financial system.
Barclays Africa joined the ruling African National
Congress's secretary general Gwede Mantashe in slamming the
Public Protector's recommendations that the Reserve Bank's
mandate be altered to focus on economic growth rather that price
and currency stability.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)