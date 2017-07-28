UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank chief sees return to growth in Q2

(Adds details, quote)

PRETORIA, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy is likely to have returned to growth in the second quarter of 2017 after a short recession, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.

The economy contracted for two consecutive quarters in late 2016 and early 2017, a technical recession that was the first in eight years, adding to pressure on a government grappling with corruption allegations and credit rating cuts.

"We believe that the worst is behind us and that growth in the second quarter of this year will be positive," Kganyago said at the central bank's annual general meeting.

Second-quarter growth data is due for release on Sept. 5.

Kganyago also repeated that the bank's main role was to defend the value of the rand currency, a response to recent political attacks on its mandate.

"Our Constitution is very clear: the core mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth in the South African economy," Kganyago said.

"In carrying out its mandate, the SARB must not bow to any pressure, be it political or from the private sector."

South Africa's Public Protector, the country's main anti-corruption watchdog, recommended last month that the central bank's mandate be changed to place more focus on growth and not just inflation and protecting the value of the rand.

That set off a political row that hit the rand and government bonds, prompting court challenges from Kganyago, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she would not oppose the challenges, effectively defeating her recommendation.