By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, Oct 6 South African President Jacob
Zuma appointed Lesetja Kganyago as central bank governor on
Monday to succeed the respected Gill Marcus, pleasing investors
who are keen to see monetary policy stay on a predictable track.
The rand strengthened after the appointment of
Kganyago, whom investors see as a staunch guardian of the
independence of the central bank in Africa's most advanced
economy. Marcus ends her five-year term on Nov. 8.
Kganyago, who has served as deputy governor, said the bank's
primary objective was to protect the value of the rand to
support balanced and sustainable economic growth, as well as
keeping the financial system stable and inflation under control.
"I have no doubt that eyes will be on me," Kganyago said,
promising to pursue the bank's mandate "without fear, favour or
prejudice".
"I shall not disappoint," he told a news conference.
In his new role, Kganyago is likely to face constant
pressure from unions who have in the past accused the Reserve
Bank of not doing enough to help overcome the legacy of South
Africa's racially-divided economic history.
South Africa's jobless rate is 25 percent, with the black
majority making up a large portion, a scourge critics blame on a
broken education system which has left them poorly skilled for
the labour market.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted that Kganyago,
48, who has also served as Director General at the finance
ministry, would get the post ahead of fellow deputy governor
Daniel Mminele, who was not seen as having the same political
clout or access to senior government officials.
The rand rallied to a session high of 11.2590 on
the appointment.
"We view the decision as a positive for South African
monetary policy, with Mr Kganyago likely to continue to pursue
the bank's mandate of price stability while at the same time
remaining sensitive to the challenges the economy continues to
face," said BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities analyst Jeffrey
Schultz.
The Reserve Bank has increased interest rates by 75 basis
points this year, tempering its concerns about rising inflation
with the need to ease pressure on the struggling economy.
At an investment summit last week, Kganyago, who has long
been seen as a policy hawk, said the central bank should keep
its focus on taming inflation, comments that suggested rates
would be more likely to rise than stay unchanged.
Kganyago will chair the bank's last policy meeting of the
year on Nov. 18-20.
His appointment to the bank's top post leaves a vacant seat
for one of its three deputies, who would automatically join the
seven-member monetary policy committee (MPC).
"With Governor Marcus's departure, we think the balance of
views on the MPC could possibly tilt in a slightly more hawkish
direction, particularly if the new Deputy Governor has views
that lie on the hawkish side of the spectrum," Barclays Africa
said in a note.
Zuma said he would announce Kganyago's replacement as deputy
governor "in due course".
