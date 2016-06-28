JOHANNESBURG, June 28 The governor of the South
African Reserve Bank said on Tuesday that although the decision
by Britain to exit the European Union would not cause a
recession, already slowing economic growth would be hit.
Speaking to Bloomberg TV in Portugal Lesetja Kganyago said:
"We would not venture into a recession at this stage, but there
is no doubt that it will slow the South African economy from the
weak growth that we already have."
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday financial
market volatility caused by Britain's decision to quit the EU,
which sent the rand tumbling, could hurt investment flows into
South Africa.
Britain voted last week in a referendum to leave the EU,
wiping billions of dollars off world equity markets.
"It has affected sentiment and investors were looking for
safe assets. We are not seen as one of the safe assets,"
Kganyago said.
South Africa's economy is barely growing, hobbled by power
cuts last year, low commodity prices, drought and political
ructions that have unnerved investors.
Africa's most advanced economy contracted in the first
quarter, putting it on track for its first recession in seven
years.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)