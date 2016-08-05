(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa's central bank
on Friday hit five multinational banks with fines totalling
nearly 35 million rand ($2.5 million)after spot inspections
revealed weak measures to combat money laundering and the
financing of terrorism.
The banks are GBS Mutual Bank, The South African Bank of
Athens, Habib Overseas Bank, Investec and Standard
Chartered's Johannesburg branch, the Reserve Bank
(SARB) said in a statement.
Wealth manager Investec suffered a 20 million-rand penalty
for failing to properly screen some its clients. London-listed
Standard and Chartered's branch was fined 10 million rand for
not reporting cash transactions above 25,000 rand.
The three other banks got smaller fines, for transgressions
ranging from failure to report "suspicious and unusual"
transactions to inadequate financial skills training for
employees.
"The inspections were conducted in terms of the Financial
Intelligence Centre Act, which mandates the SARB to ensure that
banks have adequate controls in place to combat money laundering
and the financing of terrorism," the central bank said.
The SARB said the five banks were not found to have
facilitated illegal transactions or the financing of terrorism,
only to have had weak controls.
($1 = 13.7835 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard, Larry
King)