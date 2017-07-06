MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
PRETORIA, July 6 Inflation targeting has its flaws but is "the least bad option" for South Africa as monetary policy should be used to create price stability, central bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said on Thursday.
"Inflation targeting has its flaws but I think it's the least bad option for South Africa in the present environment given our economic circumstances," Naidoo told a public lecture.
South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said last week there was need to debate whether the central bank's inflation targeting range of 3 to 6 percent was still relevant now.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing