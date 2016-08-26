BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's rate hiking cycle is not over as inflation remained elevated and sharp moves in the rand currency were affecting prices, the central bank's deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Friday.
"While the recent improvements to the inflation outlook are a positive development, the risks in the policy environment remain too numerous to be able to say definitively that the hiking cycle is over," he said in a speech posted on the bank's website.
Inflation currently stands at 6.0 percent, on the upper end of the central bank's target range of between 3 to 6 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.