Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
PRETORIA, March 3 South Africa's central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the short term as it lowered its inflation outlook but will monitor European and U.S economic events closely, deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Tuesday.
"The more benign projected inflation path... gives the Bank some room to pause in its interest rate normalisation process," Mminele told an annual gathering at the South African Reserve Bank (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
* Trump's healthcare setback weighs on Treasury yields * U.S. two-year note yields fall to one-month low as well * U.S. two-year note auction posts decent results (Adds comments, details of U.S. 2-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields dropped to one-month lows on Monday, weighed down by growing doubts about the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its campaign promise to bolster