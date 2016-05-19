(Adds governor's quote, details)

PRETORIA May 19 South Africa's central bank governor said on Thursday he has no influence over the decision by commercial banks to close the accounts of Oakbay Investments, a firm owned by the Gupta family following allegations over political influence.

Several South African companies, including all four major banks, cut links last month with companies associated with the Gupta family whose ties to President Jacob Zuma have stirred controversy.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said told a news conference he did not know the specific reasons for the banks' decision.

"The Reserve Bank does not interfere in the relationship between a bank and its clients," he said.

Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business interests include media and mining, have denied the allegations and say they are pawns in a plot to oust Zuma.

Oakbay Investments says it employs 7,500 people and it will not be able to pay their salaries without the bank ties.

"There is nothing I can do other than to suggest to the clients who feels deprived to approach the courts and enforce their rights," Kganyago said. (Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by James Macharia)