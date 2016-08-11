PRETORIA Aug 11 The rand's recent rally reduces
some risk to the inflation outlook, South Africa's central bank
deputy governor said on Thursday, but he was unsure how long its
strength would last.
The rand hit 10-month highs against the U.S. dollar
this week, as investors bought into higher yielding assets on
expectations that interest rates in G7 economies would stay low.
Daniel Mminele said the central bank was cautiously
optimistic about the rand's recent recovery and it "in some ways
pares off" the risk to the inflation outlook.
"This might well just be a bit of a correction. It is
important from a policymaker's perspective to not overreact to
short term market movements," Mminele told journalists.
The central bank targets annual inflation of between 3
percent and 6 percent. Inflation was 6.3 percent in June.
The bank kept interest rates on hold at 7 percent that
month, saying a weak economy had persuaded it to pause a cycle
of hikes that it was ready to resume if price pressures picked
up again.
At Thursday's media briefing, South African Reserve Bank
governor Lesetja Kganyago said: "(The rand strength) has just
provided us with a cushion over a period of time. We do not know
for how long."
