PRETORIA, April 2 South African President Jacob
Zuma on Tuesday defended his decision to send troops to Central
African Republic, saying 13 soldiers killed by rebels there had
died fighting for Pretoria's foreign policy, not his party's
business interests.
The South African force was involved in a nine-hour
firefight with thousands of rebels who poured into Central
African Republic's (CAR) capital Bangui last month and seized
control of the country, which has rich deposits of gold,
diamonds and uranium.
Zuma has faced enormous pressure over the 13 South African
deaths - the worst military setback since the end of apartheid
in 1994.
South Africa's opposition is calling for a parliamentary
investigation and domestic media are speculating that the troops
were defending investments made by Zuma's ruling African
National Congress (ANC).
The deaths have touched a nerve with a public not used to
seeing flag-draped coffins being carried off planes, with many
asking why Zuma sent troops to a country 3,500 km (2,200 miles)
away and outside South Africa's normal sphere of influence.
Zuma said the 200 troops sent in December were "heroes" sent
to uphold South Africa's foreign policy and were protecting a
deployment of military trainers sent in 2007 under a military
cooperation agreement.
"Let me emphasise that we reject any insinuation that these
soldiers were sent to the CAR for any reason other than in
pursuit of the national interest and the interests of the
African continent," he said at a memorial for the soldiers.
"We will not be side-tracked by those who are on a perpetual
campaign against this democratic government," said Zuma, who is
due to attend a regional summit in Chad this week to discuss the
political crisis in CAR, a former French colony.
South Africa's Mail & Guardian newspaper last week said the
ANC's investment arm, Chancellor House, was involved in a
company called Inala Centrafrique set up in 2006 to buy diamonds
from Central African Republic's small-scale artisanal miners.
"The plan had two other elements, which, if implemented,
would give Inala and its ANC-linked shareholders complete
dominance of CAR's diamond market," the paper said.
The ANC dismissed the report as "blatant lies".
"The ANC as an organisation does not have business interests
in CAR," it said in a statement.
South African soldiers said they were traumatised after
learning that many of the rebels in the battle in Bangui were
child soldiers, South African newspapers the Sunday Times and
City Press reported at the weekend.
"The rebels stormed our soldiers in groups, not at all like
trained soldiers, and many of them were only children," City
Press quoted one soldier as saying.
Troops ran out of ammunition for rifles and had to fire
rocket-propelled grenades to repel the attacks, City Press said.
Defence officials have not commented on specifics of the reports
but said troops were adequately supplied.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Pravin Char)