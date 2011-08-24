JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's Chamber of Mines says average black ownership in the sector is 28 percent, above the government's set target of 26 percent by 2014, a chamber document showed on Wednesday.

"No chamber member is at less than 15 percent (ownership), measured according to the charter. Some are at 50 percent ownership and above, (with a) weighted average of 28 percent including six empowerment companies," a chamber presentation to parliament showed.

Parliament is conducting public hearings on the amended charter, which aims at transforming the mining industry by transfering ownership into the hands of blacks to rectify the disparities of white apartheid rule. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, writing by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)