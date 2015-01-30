BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
CAPE TOWN Jan 30 U.S. energy firm Chevron will shut down its 100,000 barrel per day South African oil refinery in Cape Town from Feb. 13 to March 31 for routine maintenance and safety inspections, the company said on Friday.
"Chevron has made contingency plans to mitigate potential constraints on the supply of fuel throughout the maintenance and safety inspection period," said Doug Pottenger, general manager at refinery, in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: