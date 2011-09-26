* Dalai Lama once embraced by S.Africa, now a sore spot
* China's influence grows as trade increases
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 South Africa's deputy
president left for China on Monday on a trip that Beijing may
use to influence Pretoria to reject a visa application by the
Dalai Lama.
South Africa has not made a decision yet to allow a visit by
the Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Laureate, the
Foreign Ministry said. The Dalai Lama was invited by Archbishop
Desmond Tutu, another Peace Prize recipient, to attend his 80th
birthday celebration in early October.
The Dalai Lama, once embraced as a beacon of peace in South
Africa when apartheid ended, has become a diplomatic headache
for the country as its economic fortunes are increasingly linked
to China, which had pushed Pretoria to reject a previous visa
application.
The three-day visit by South African Deputy President
Kgalema Motlanthe is aimed at bolstering economic ties. He was
invited by Vice President Xi Jingping, widely seen as China's
future leader.
In mid-July, Xi, in his first major speech on Tibet, vowed
to crack down on separatist forces he said were led by the Dalai
Lama, suggesting he will not ease Beijing's hardline stance
towards the region and angering many Tibetan self-advocacy
groups. .
"It is a concern not to upset the Chinese," said Thomas
Wheeler, a diplomacy specialist at the South African Institute
of International Affairs.
South Africa rejected the Dalai Lama's last application when
Tutu and former Presidents Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk
invited him to a 2010 peace conference.
"When you are dealing with the reality of politics, there
are other considerations than these high principles. That has
been a let down for everybody who expected South Africa to be
different," Wheeler said.
South Africa exports about $5.5 billion a year in minerals
to China and Africa's largest economy has been increasingly a
destination for Chinese foreign direct investment.
China last year invited South Africa to join the BRIC
grouping, a diplomatic coup for President Jacob Zuma. It was
also seen by analysts as a Chinese stamp of approval for the
country's role as a stepping stone to the African continent.
China has ruled Tibet with an iron fist since Communist
troops marched in in 1950. It says its rule has brought much
needed development to a poor and backward region.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)