CAPE TOWN, June 26 South Africa has awarded Cipla Medpro a 345 million rand ($32.6 million) share in the national respiratory tender as Africa's most advanced economy seeks to cut high asthma mortality rates, the company said on Thursday.

The contract will run from the beginning of next month to 30 April 2017, said South Africa's third largest pharmaceutical company in a statement.

($1 = 10.5795 South African Rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)