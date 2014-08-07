JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South Africa has awarded Cipla Medpro a 280 million rand($26 million) share of a government tender to supply therapeutic drugs from Aug. 1, the company said on Thursday.

The contract will run for two years and the majority of products supplied will be in the mental health, cardiovascular and women's health categories, the firm said in a statement. ($1 = 10.7377 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)