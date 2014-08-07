BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South Africa has awarded Cipla Medpro a 280 million rand($26 million) share of a government tender to supply therapeutic drugs from Aug. 1, the company said on Thursday.
The contract will run for two years and the majority of products supplied will be in the mental health, cardiovascular and women's health categories, the firm said in a statement. ($1 = 10.7377 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
