BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute six new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
JOHANNESBURG Jan 8 A Takeover Regulation Panel investigation Cipla Medpro South Africa has been "discontinued", the company said on Tuesday, without offering details.
The pharmaceuticals company has been under a cloud since late last year when its former chief executive Jerome Smith quit following charges of gross misconduct for approving pay rises and bonuses for himself without board approval.
Smith, who was suspended in October, has also launched legal proceedings against the company.
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment