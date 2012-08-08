* Clinton hopes Pretoria can push Iran on nuclear ambitions
* US ready to respond if Zimbabwe moves toward democracy
(Adds quotes)
By Andrew Quinn
CAPE TOWN, Aug 8 South Africa's next generation
of leaders should honour the legacy of anti-apartheid hero
Nelson Mandela by fighting for democratic values and human
rights around the world, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said on Wednesday.
She also called on South Africa, which voluntarily gave up
its nuclear arms programme from 1989, to use long-standing links
with Iran to persuade the Islamic Republic to reconsider what
Western powers see as a covert pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Clinton, speaking two days after visiting the 94-year-old
Mandela, said South Africa's legacy of peacefully overturning
white-minority rule brought with it responsibilities - and
argued that Washington and Pretoria were natural partners
despite their sometimes lukewarm relations.
"Few countries on this continent can carry as much weight or
be such effective partners and leaders as South Africa," Clinton
told university students in Cape Town, in a speech billed as the
centrepiece of an 11-day Africa tour. "You are a democratic
power with the opportunity to influence Africa and the world."
Her address was a strong call for South Africa to do more on
everything from promoting economic development to solving global
challenges, such as Syria's bloody crisis or the standoff over
Iran's nuclear ambitions.
It also reflected Washington's drive to draw emerging
regional powers such as Brazil and India into a broader alliance
of open societies and free markets as powerful rivals such as
China increase their influence, particularly in Africa.
MORAL AUTHORITY
South Africa's ruling African National Congress has had
close ties with the Islamic leaders of Iran as well as with
Western powers trying to put pressure on Tehran to end what they
suspect is a drive to develop nuclear weapons capability. Iran
says its uranium enrichment work is for peaceful purposes only.
"As the first country to voluntarily give up nuclear
weapons, South Africa speaks with rare authority," Clinton said.
"You can most convincingly make the case that giving up nuclear
weapons is a sign of strength, not weakness."
She acknowledged that South Africa and the United States
have had differences, including over the U.S.-led effort at the
U.N. Security Council to approve possible sanctions against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
But she noted that South Africa, which abstained from the
last Security Council vote on the issue, joined other countries
in the U.N. General Assembly to approve a measure condemning the
Assad government for its escalating crackdown.
"I hope this vote can be the foundation for a new level of
cooperation on one of the more urgent questions of our time."
Clinton tried to underscore that South Africa's own values
called it to greater action, particularly as a champion for
democracy on the African continent.
"When old friends in power become corrupt and repressive, a
decision by South Africa to stand on the side of freedom is not
a sign that you are giving up on old allies, it is a reminder
to yourselves and the world that your values to not stop at your
borders," she said.
South Africa has become more active in seeking to promote
democratic change in neighbouring Zimbabwe, and Clinton said the
United States was watching to see if President Robert Mugabe's
government follows through on promises to adopt a new
constitution and hold free and fair elections.
(Additonal reporting by Wendell Roelf and Jon Herskovitz;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)