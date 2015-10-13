BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Tuesday rejected the latest wage offer from mining firms to end a strike that began on Monday at a small coal operation east of Johannesburg.
The union said it was "not in agreement with the Chamber", referring to the latest offer tabled the Chamber of Mines, which represents producers in the sector. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.