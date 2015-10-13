JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Tuesday rejected the latest wage offer from mining firms to end a strike that began on Monday at a small coal operation east of Johannesburg.

The union said it was "not in agreement with the Chamber", referring to the latest offer tabled the Chamber of Mines, which represents producers in the sector. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)