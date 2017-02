JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 6.987 million tonnes of coal in August compared with 4.36 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Tuesday.

South Africa -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 3.996 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of August, RBCT said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)