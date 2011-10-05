JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 4.96 million tonnes of coal in September compared with 6.987 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Wednesday.

South Africa -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 4.997 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of September, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro , Optimum Coal and Xstrata . (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)