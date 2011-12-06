JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 6.3 million tonnes of coal in November compared with 7.4 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Tuesday.

South Africa -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 3.6 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of November RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)