JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa exported 6.09 million tonnes from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in February, up from 4.46 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

Africa's biggest economy -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 2.82 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of February, RBCT said. Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)