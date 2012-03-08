Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa exported 6.09 million tonnes from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in February, up from 4.46 million tonnes the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
Africa's biggest economy -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 2.82 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of February, RBCT said. Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Exxaro, Optimum Coal and Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.