JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 South African coal
producers have made a revised above-inflation wage offer to
employees, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday, raising
hopes of a pay rise agreement in the sector without industrial
action.
The producers, which include units of global mining giants
Anglo American and Glencore, made a "final"
offer of pay hikes ranging between 7 and 11 percent, above
consumer inflation which was at 6.4 percent in August.
The offer says salaries will increase by inflation plus 1
percent in 2014, with a guaranteed minimum of 7.5 percent.
The Solidarity trade union and the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) said the workers had until Monday to accept,
reject or propose changes to the offer.
"We can't say anything until our members have spoken," Frans
Baleni, General Secretary of NUM, said.
NUM had initially sought wage hikes of up to 60 percent for
entry-level workers and 15 percent for other categories but
Baleni said on Wednesday the union had "modified" its demands.
Solidarity had been seeking increases of around 10 percent.
A quick resolution this month to a gold strike, with NUM
accepting a salary increase of around 8 percent, has raised
hopes that such action can be averted in the coal fields.
A coal strike would be further bad news for Africa's largest
economy, which was hit by the brief gold stoppage and a far more
serious one in the auto-making sector that cost companies $2
billion in lost revenue.
A protracted coal strike, which could affect supplies to
state power utility Eskom, does not seem likely.
The Chamber of Mines is negotiating on behalf of several
coal producers and about 20,000 unionised workers are involved
in the talks.