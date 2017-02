JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 4.36 million tonnes of coal in July compared with 4.78 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Thursday.

This compares with 5.94 million shipped during the same month last year.

South Africa -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 4.23 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of July, RBCT said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)