JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 7.4 million tonnes of coal in October compared with 4.96 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Monday.

South Africa -- a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia -- had 4.3 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of October, RBCT said.

Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro , Optimum Coal and Xstrata . (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)