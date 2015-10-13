BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that it has accepted a wage offer from coal producers and will end a strike that started over a week ago.
"Naturally this the end of the strike. The parties have agreed to a full and final settlement," said Peter Bailey, the union's chief negotiator in the coal sector.
Sources earlier told Reuters an agreement had been reached to end the strike by around 30,000 NUM members which affected operations at Exxaro, Glencore, and Anglo American, and some smaller producers. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.