* RBCT says coal stocks at 3.98 mln T at end-Oct
* Transnet says coal volumes low due to low export prices
* BHP says unable to move all its coal due to rail problems
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 South Africa exported 5.56
million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in
October, only slightly up from the 5.24 million tonnes moved the
previous month, data showed on Wednesday, with annual exports
also unlikely to rise sharply.
Coal producers in South Africa, which include Anglo American
, BHP Billiton , Exxaro and
Xstrata, have for years been at loggerheads with
logistics group Transnet over coal shipments to the RBCT.
Mining companies blame Transnet for failing to move all
their product and say they could produce more if they could move
it, while the freight rail group has repeatedly questioned the
companies' ability to produce more.
Transnet has been investing heavily to upgrade its ageing
infrastructure and the company said last week its annual
capacity was now at 76-78 million tonnes.
However, the head of its freight rail unit said the group
was likely to move only 68 million tonnes of coal in its
financial year to the end of March, citing producers' desire to
reduce exports due to low prices.
Coal prices are now at levels last seen in late 2009 because
of a glut in the global coal market.
The October shipment figure puts South Africa on track to
export around 66 million tonnes of coal via RBCT this year,
compared with 65.5 million last year.
BHP Billiton disagreed with Transnet and said it had no
intention to curtail exports, adding that Transnet's inability
to move all of its export coal was hurting output.
"Due to constraints experienced with rail, (BHP) has not
been able to access its full rail allocation to the extent that
it now faces the prospect of having to cut back its mining
production as its mine stockpiles reach full capacity," the
company said in an emailed statement.
Africa's biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power
stations in Europe and Asia - had 3.98 million tonnes of coal
stocks at the terminal at the end of October, RBCT said.
($1 = 8.6523 South African rand)
