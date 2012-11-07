* RBCT says coal stocks at 3.98 mln T at end-Oct

* Transnet says coal volumes low due to low export prices

* BHP says unable to move all its coal due to rail problems (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 South Africa exported 5.56 million tonnes of coal from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in October, only slightly up from the 5.24 million tonnes moved the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, with annual exports also unlikely to rise sharply.

Coal producers in South Africa, which include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro and Xstrata, have for years been at loggerheads with logistics group Transnet over coal shipments to the RBCT.

Mining companies blame Transnet for failing to move all their product and say they could produce more if they could move it, while the freight rail group has repeatedly questioned the companies' ability to produce more.

Transnet has been investing heavily to upgrade its ageing infrastructure and the company said last week its annual capacity was now at 76-78 million tonnes.

However, the head of its freight rail unit said the group was likely to move only 68 million tonnes of coal in its financial year to the end of March, citing producers' desire to reduce exports due to low prices.

Coal prices are now at levels last seen in late 2009 because of a glut in the global coal market.

The October shipment figure puts South Africa on track to export around 66 million tonnes of coal via RBCT this year, compared with 65.5 million last year.

BHP Billiton disagreed with Transnet and said it had no intention to curtail exports, adding that Transnet's inability to move all of its export coal was hurting output.

"Due to constraints experienced with rail, (BHP) has not been able to access its full rail allocation to the extent that it now faces the prospect of having to cut back its mining production as its mine stockpiles reach full capacity," the company said in an emailed statement.

Africa's biggest economy - a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia - had 3.98 million tonnes of coal stocks at the terminal at the end of October, RBCT said. ($1 = 8.6523 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)