Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) exported 4.35 million tonnes of coal in May, down from 6.24 million tonnes the previous month, RBCT data showed on Tuesday.
South Africa, a major exporter of coal to power stations in Europe and Asia, had 2.47 million tonnes of stock at the terminal at the end of May, RBCT said.
Coal producers in South Africa include Anglo American , BHP Billiton , Exxaro and Glencore Xstrata. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.