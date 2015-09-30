UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it would give coal companies a 48-hour strike notice after wage talks collapsed.
"We have the certificate to strike and will give the companies 48-hour notice later," Peter Bailey, NUM's chief negotiator in the coal sector, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.