JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will strike in the crucial coal industry from Sunday after wage talks collapsed earlier this week.

"We served the coal sector with a notice to down tools on Sunday from 1800 (local time)," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters. Africa's most advanced economy, beset by power shortages, relies heavily on coal for electricity and is a major exporter to Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)