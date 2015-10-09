UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday that its five-day strike in the coal sector would continue due to an impasse with mining group Glencore, dashing hopes that it was on the verge of ending.
"This morning when we were supposed to reconvene, there was one outstanding company which has done nothing and that is Glencore. They are the ones holding the whole process to ransom," said Peter Bailey, NUM's chief coal sector negotiator. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.